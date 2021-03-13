Chemical Free Body

45th President Donald J. Trump Issues Statement on Covid Vaccines, Liberal Have MELTDOWN!

Matt Couch March 12, 2021 1 Comment

President Donald Trump is doing a masterful job of getting his messages out to the American people via press releases, which are covered by tens of thousands around the globe in the media.

He decided this week to make yet another press release on the Covid-19 Vaccines.

I hope everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 (Often referred to as the China Virus) Vaccine, that if I wasn’t President, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful “shot” for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all. I hope everyone remembers.

He’s not wrong is he? What are your thoughts America?

The liberals were triggered by this, and here’s a few hilarious tweets.

KBB
KBB
3 hours ago

LOVE IT, Mr. President! Please keep it up. I love watching the funny meltdown of liberal progressive socialist dimocrats.

