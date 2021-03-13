45th President Donald J. Trump Issues Statement on Covid Vaccines, Liberal Have MELTDOWN!

President Donald Trump is doing a masterful job of getting his messages out to the American people via press releases, which are covered by tens of thousands around the globe in the media.

He decided this week to make yet another press release on the Covid-19 Vaccines.

I hope everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 (Often referred to as the China Virus) Vaccine, that if I wasn’t President, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful “shot” for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all. I hope everyone remembers.

He’s not wrong is he? What are your thoughts America?

The liberals were triggered by this, and here’s a few hilarious tweets.

DO

NOT

TWEET

TRUMP

PRESS

RELEASE



JUST SEND OUT A TWEET WITHOUT RETWEETING HIS COMPLETELY FALSE STATEMENT — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) March 11, 2021

I read the Trump statement and I refuse to tweet it but no wonder our collective anxiety was through the roof for four years. — Washington Post TikTok Guy 🤹🏼‍♂️ (@davejorgenson) March 11, 2021

If you are sharing that Donald Trump statement you are basically Retweeting his tweet that he isn’t allowed to have. — 🪴Four Seasons Leafblower (@PolarOlaf) March 11, 2021

