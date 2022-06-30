45th President Donald J. Trump Gives Full Credit to God for Supreme Court Actions

Trump was in Illinois for a rally on Saturday evening, one in which he unveiled a hilarious new term for the lying corporate press and praised the recent SCOTUS decision, giving the glory to God for the overturn of abortion and eradication of the idea that it’s a fundamental right. He also indicated he had a “Yuge” endorsement.

Trump, for his part, gave the glory to God rather than focusing on himself, saying, “So, before we begin, we’ve got some very big news. Maybe the biggest, right from the United States Supreme Court. Yesterday the Court handed down a victory for the Constitution, a victory for the rule of law, and above all, a victory for life.”

He continued, “This breakthrough is the answer to the prayers of millions and millions of people. And these prayers have gone for decades and decades. They’ve been praying, and now those prayers have been answered.”

The main reason he was there was to support Republican State Senator Darren Bailey, who is running in the race to become Illinois’ next governor. Then going on the offensive against the Democrat incumbent, Governor J.B. Pritzker, Trump launched a broadside against Pritzker, whom he described as “one of the worst governors in America.”

Trump, describing how terrible Governor Pritzker was said, “He was a disaster. His numbers are terrible. Everybody is fleeing his state. This is a disaster. Darren is the opposite.”

Then Trump turned to Bailey as what he sees him doing and said, “He wants to cut your taxes. He wants to lower your regulations down to the lowest in the country and make Illinois competitive again, because it is not competitive at all.”

Bailey also appeared on the stage and said, “When I see it, I will name it. When we name it, we will fix it. We have our work cut out for us in Illinois, friends.”

Continuing Trump said, “We believe that every precious child that is born and unborn is a sacred gift from God, we also had a great victory in the U.S. Supreme Court two days ago for supporters of a thing called the Second Amendment.”

Trump had billed the event ahead of time as one in which he would support Mary Miller, an Illinois Congresswoman in a tough election battle, saying she was a true supporter and would be honored.

Miller took the opportunity during the rally to cheer the win for life won in the recent Dobbs decision, with the crowd also thanking Trump in a roaring cheer, as can be watched here:

"Thank you, Trump!" chants break out as President Trump celebrates the Supreme Court's ruling on Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/jtYairzzk9 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) June 26, 2022

