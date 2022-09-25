41-Year-Old Driver Admits to Intentionally Running Over and Killing Conservative Teenager in North Dakota Because of Political Dispute

A horrific incident we are hearing about coming out of South Dakota as a 41-year-old allegedly ran over an 18-year-old with his car following a political dispute in McHenry, North Dakota.

Early Sunday morning, 41-year-old Shannon Brandt allegedly ran over 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson with his car, in an awful moment of rage.

According to InForum, Ellington had been participating in a street dance Saturday night, and when it wrapped up, he noticed that Brandt was following him.

Ellingson called his mother to ask for help, but it was too late. Moments later, Brandt slammed into him with his car in an alleyway, killing the teen.

Brandt later called police himself to report the incident. As InForum reports, he claimed that Ellingson had been a part of a “Republican extremist group” and had ordered others to come after him following a political argument.

According to police, Brandt was drunk at the time, however aside from that, very little is known about what actually transpired between the two.

“We do not know of any witnesses,” North Dakota Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind said. “We are still making attempts to interview potential witnesses from the street dance, people that were present prior to the crash happening.”

Brandt, who Ellingson’s mother knew, was ordered to be held on $50,000 bail, however, he rejected the judges ruling, citing his job, family, and house as reasons why he should not be considered a flight risk.

“I have a job, a life and a house and things that I don’t exactly want to see go by the wayside — family that are very important to me,” he said.

Brandt was arrested Sunday morning after telling first responders that he struck the teen because the pedestrian was threatening him,” according to a probable-cause affidavit provided to Fox News Digital on Wednesday morning.

He “stated that the pedestrian called some people and Brandt was afraid they were coming to get him,” the document continues. “Brandt admitted to State Radio that he hit the pedestrian and that the pedestrian was part of a Republican extremist group.”

North Dakota Highway Patrol on Sunday reported that there was a “street dance” on Jones Street near Hohneck Street in McHenry when Brandt struck Ellingson and then fled the scene.

As it stands now, Brandt could face a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of 20 years, however if more serious charges are filed against him, the sentence could be much more severe.

“Brandt admitted to striking the pedestrian with his car because he had a political argument with the pedestrian and believed the pedestrian was calling people to come get him,” the court document continues. “Brandt admitted to leaving the scene of the incident and returning shortly after where he called 911.”

Thanks to our friends at Englishwire.today and Fox News for contributing to this article.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...