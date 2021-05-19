4-Year-Old Boy Found Violently Murdered in Dallas, Police Arrested 18-Year-Old Suspect

A shattering scene in Dallas, Texas as a 4-year-old boy was found violently murdered and the police have now arrested an 18-year-old suspect who might have been caught on video kidnapping the victim.

The horrifying incident unfolded on Saturday morning in Dallas when a jogger found the boy’s body in the middle of the street.

Dallas police say the matter is being investigated as a murder.

Investigators initially said they believed a “single individual” killed the boy with an “edged weapon” based on the condition of the body.

The woman who said she found the body of the child spoke to KTVT-TVabout what happened. She said that she went out to jog that morning because it was such a beautiful day outside. She said she was startled to see the boy lying in the street and called 911.

“That image that I saw, I just can’t erase it. To see a child covered in blood in the middle of the street, it’s truly traumatizing,” said the woman, who added that the boy wasn’t wearing a shirt or shoes.

On Saturday evening police confirmed that they had a suspect in custody, and later identified him as 18-year-old Darriynn Brown.

Originally Brown was charged with kidnapping and theft, but officials now say they expect to add more charges pending their investigation and new forensic analysis.

The woman who identified herself as the boy’s mother to WFAA, told the station that his name was Cash Gernon and claimed he had been sleeping when he was kidnapped.

Police said the woman was the boy’s guardian.

This 4y/o boy was found murdered on Saturday am on Saddlerige drive in the Mountain Creek Area in Dallas.



Mom identifies him as Cash Gernon. She says, “Cash was sleeping when he was kidnapped.”



Cash has a twin brother, who mom says, is in state custody now.



Pray for Cash 💔 pic.twitter.com/eiZgyvjAtK — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) May 17, 2021

She said that the boy had a twin brother who is in the custody of the state. She also said that she has no idea why Brown allegedly killed the boy, and claimed that they had no prior relationship.

Residents told WFAA that they would see Brown walking through the neighborhood. Court records showed that he lived about a half-mile away from the crime scene with his parents.

“Hard to believe. I don’t think he was in his right mind,” said one resident named Jose Ramirez.

The boy’s guardian claimed that Brown was caught on surveillance video breaking into the back of the home.

Brown was held on a bond of $750,000 for each charge. His mother told KTVT that Brown was innocent and had been framed by the real killer of the child, whom she suspected to be part of his family.

