4 Shot, 1 Dead at Apartment Complex in LA Suburb

Authorites say they are searching for a gunman who shot four people, including one fatally at an apartment complex Monday in Paramount, California.

Authorities responded to Enclave Paramount Apartments, located at 13000 block of Paramount Blvd, shortly after 11:00 AM PST, after reports of a shooting.

Deputies arrived and located four victims suffering from gunshot wounds, 1 dead, and three other adult male victims were transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

The Images from SkyFOX in LA showed a number of deputies near the parking garage of an apartment complex, there was a second crime scene on the street near the west side of the complex as well.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lakewood station said they are searching for the gunman, who was reportedly wearing a mask at the time of the shooting. A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Investigators are still working to determine the motive behind the shooting.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting was encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

