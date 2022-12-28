37-Year-Old ABC News Executive Producer Dies ‘Suddenly’ of Heart Attack

A horrific story coming out of ABC News as an executive producer died “suddenly” of a heart attack on Friday, according to the Hollywood Reporter, which cited a memo from the president of the network.

Dax Tejera was an executive producer of the ABC News Sunday public affairs program “This Week,” the Reporter stated.

Here’s the Saturday memo to ABC News staff from Kim Godwin, president of the news network, according to the magazine:

ABC News Family,

It’s with a heavy heart and great sadness that we share that our friend and colleague, Dax Tejera passed away suddenly of a heart attack last night.

As EP of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” Dax’s energy, passion and love for that show, ABC News, and you, shined every Sunday morning. That same love was extended to his precious girls.

Our thoughts are with his wife, Veronica, the couple’s two young daughters, and the entire Tejera family.

If you need immediate support, please call our 24/7EAP support line.

We will share more details in the coming days.

On this Christmas Eve, hug your loved ones a little tighter. And please lean on each another.

#oneabcnews

Kim

Congressional correspondent Rachel Scott reported on Tejera’s death and said he “will be deeply missed by all of us here at ABC News”:

.@RachelvScott reports on the sudden passing of Dax Tejera, the Executive Producer of @ABCThisWeek. In a memo to employees, @ABC President Kim Godwin said that Dax's passion and love for the show shined every Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/Cl7P5EJ1O5 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) December 25, 2022

cost when on to say that Tejera was a veteran news producer at both ABC and NBC News and had led “This Week” – anchored by George Stephanopoulos, Jonathan Karl, and Martha Raddatz since just before the Covid-19 outbreak in the U.S.

Tejera joined ABC News in 2017 as a senior producer based in Washington, D.C., and prior to that was executive producer of Jorge Ramos’ program for the ABC-Univision program Fusion. He also worked as a producer for MSNBC.

Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to the family.

