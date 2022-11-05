News

34-Year-Old Triple Platinum Singer Aaron Carter, Brother of Backstreet Boy’s Nick Dead at Age 34

Horrific breaking news out of the music world on your Saturday as 34-year-old star singer Aaron Carter has passed away at the age of 34.

Carter was the youngest brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter.

TMZ said that Carter was found dead in his bath at his home in Lancaster, California, on Saturday morning. Representatives from Carter’s team confirmed his death the AP reported.

“Right now it’s a really bad time, we’re trying to figure out what happened and what the cause of it was,” they said.

“We’re just as upset as everyone and hope that fans can give thoughts and prayers to his family.”

TMZ also reported Los Angeles County police arrived at the scene at around 11:00 local time (18:00 GMT) after receiving a report of drowning.

Carter started his career opening for the boy band Backstreet Boys on a number of tours and concerts, and also had a very successful solo career.

During the late 90s and early nineties he sold millions of copies of his four albums, the first of which when he was only 9 years old.

His second album, Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) was released in 2000 and went Triple Platinum. The album featured I Want Candy, Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) and That’s How I Beat Shaq. Following the album he again supported The Backstreet boys and Britney Spears’ on the Oops! I Did It Again tour.

As Carter aged he transitioned into rap music, and also appeared in Broadway musicals and on the U.S. TV show Dancing with the Stars.

Carter faced struggles, checking into rehab several times and filing a bankruptcy petition in 2013 over millions of dollars of debt, much of it tax-related.

Earlier this year he told the Daily Mail he wanted no longer to be seen as a “train wreck”.

“I am not how some people try to paint me,” he told the outlet. “If somebody wants to call me a train wreck, well I’ve been a train that’s been wrecked multiple times and derailed by many different things.”

Carter’s son Prince was born in 2021 and according to The Hollywood Reporter he checked into rehab earlier this year in a bid to gain custody of him.

