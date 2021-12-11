300 Christmas Carolers Met With Obnoxious Noise Machine and Rude Hecklers – Their Response is Filled With God’s Grace

Christmas caroling is an old tradition in America and around the world, and one that many of us who grew up the right way want to see come back.

Christmas carolers love to belt out some amazing melodies, Christmas holiday cheer, and spread it far and wide for all to hear. Unfortunately last week they were met with horrific disruption, a purported noise machine intended to destroy and obliterate their seasonal goodness.

There’s video of the incidenct, and it shows around 300 people associated with Christ Church, a house of worship in Moscow, Idaho, assembling in Friendship Square.

As they are in the middle of singing Christmas music, a bloodcurdling and awful nose began emitting from an open window of the Moscow Hotel.

The insanity interrupted a beautiful rendition of “Joy to the World,” as congregants sang, “Repeat, repeat the sounding joy.”

However unfortunately, the unpalatable noise did, indeed, play on repeat.

And that’s not all. According to Moscow Report, a man yelled from the hotel steps and “made disparaging gestures” to the individuals and families innocently assembled to simply deliver some festive carols.

“The first thing we should do is, on three, say, ‘Merry Christmas,’” Christ Church Pastor Doug Wilson said from the stage, to which the crowd complied and enthusiastically shouted the holiday greeting.

Watch it all unfold:

Despite the anti-Christian attack they received, they handled it with grace and kindness, moved a little further across the street, and carried on with beautiful Christmas carols.

When hecklers attend your downtown Christmas Caroling, I recommend responding like @Christ_Kirk…



Watch: https://t.co/wJGdxpsDwm



I’m anticipating hearts growing 3 sizes. Merry Christmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/UPIhYZdlCZ — Jared Longshore (@JaredLongshore) December 6, 2021

“When hecklers attend your downtown Christmas Caroling, I recommend responding like [Christ Church],” Jared Longshore, one of the carolers, later tweeted. “I’m anticipating hearts growing 3 sizes. Merry Christmas.”

Moscow Police reportedly cited the cantankerous individual responsible for disturbing the peace.

Thanks to our friends at CBN for helping to contribute to this article.

