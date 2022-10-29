30-Year Mortgage Rates Pass 7% to Highest Level Since 2001

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), the 30-year fixed mortgage rate has reached 7.16%, this week, the highest it has been since 2001.

As rates increase, mortgage applications have decreased by 1.7%, on a seasonally adjusted basis from last week, while dropping by 2% on an unadjusted basis.

“The ongoing trend of rising mortgage rates continues to depress mortgage application activity, which remained at its slowest pace since 1997,” Joel Kan, MBA’s Vice President and Deputy Chief Economist said.

The 7.16% increase is based on the national conforming loan limit for 2022, which is at $647,200. The 30-year fixed rate for a jumbo balance, any purchase greater than the conforming limit, climbed to 6.53% from 6.31%.

Kan also pointed out home purchases are decreasing, as the purchase index fell 2% on a seasonally adjusted bliss, its slowest pace since 2015 and over 40% behind last year’s pace. For the unadjusted purchase index, it dropped 3% from last week and plunged 42% lower than the same week a year ago.

However, as Breitbart News recently reported, Goldman Sachs analysts are warning that the number of decreased home purchases has not even been fully felt in the housing market yet. Since it takes approximately one to three months to account for a home purchase, and the mortgage rates have jumped substantially since August, the number of purchases is likely lower than the current data shows.

MBA also noted that in terms of mortgage activity applications, refinancing increased to 28.8% compared to 28.3% a week ago.

As Breitbart News’ Economy Editor John Carney writes, the Federal Reserve has not shown any sign that it will decrease interest rates next year, as they are predicted to raise interest rates at their next meeting, which may deter more potential homebuyers within the coming months.

While the data shows decreased activity in the housing market, the median new home sale price is up 13.9% from last year to an average price of $470,000.

