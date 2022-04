Matt Couch and Chase Geiser took to the airwaves on Friday afternoon on ’30 Minutes of Heaven’ to discuss the latest insanity of cancel culture and boycotts.

In a world that seems to want both sides of the political aisle to boycott anything the other side doesn’t agree with, the two both agreed they don’t do cancel culture. It’s a funny take with facts on your Friday afternoon. Give it a watch and a listen below!

WATCH:

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...