30 Democrat Congressional Members Fold Like Cheap Accordion and RETRACT Letter to Biden on Negotiating with Russia to End Ukraine Conflict

The DCPATRIOT just reported yesterday (Tuesday) that 30 liberal Democrats had sent a letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to start negotiating with Putin concerning the war in Ukraine and a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine.

Today (Wednesday), one day later, the chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) announced the letter was being retracted.

Jayapala, in her announcement said, “The letter was drafted several months ago, but unfortunately was released by staff without vetting. As chair of the Caucus, I accept responsibility for this.

“Because of the timing, our message is being conflated by some as being equivalent to the recent statement by Republican Leader McCarthy threatening an end to aid to Ukraine if Republicans take over.

“The proximity of these statements created the unfortunate appearance that Democrats, who have strongly and unanimously supported and voted for every package of military, strategic, and economic assistance to the Ukrainian people, are somehow aligned with Republicans who seek to pull the plug on American support for President Zelensky and the Ukrainian forces.

“Let me be clear, we are united as Democrats in our unequivocal commitment to supporting Ukraine in their fight for their democracy and freedom in the face of the illegal and outrageous Russian invasion, and nothing in the letter advocates for a change in that support.

INBOX: "The Congressional Progressive Caucus hereby withdraws its recent letter to the White House regarding Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/nl4bqFLrXZ — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) October 25, 2022

“Diplomacy is an important tool that can save lives, but it is just one tool. As we also make explicitly clear in our letter and will continue to make clear, we support President Biden and his administration’s commitment to nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,” Jayapala concluded.

The Washington Post, Patriot Alerts, and several others reported earlier, “A group of 30 House liberals is urging President to dramatically shift his strategy on the Ukraine war and pursue direct negotiations with Russia, the first-time prominent members of his own party have pushed to change his approach to Ukraine.

The letter, obtained by The Post, could create pressure on Biden as he tries to sustain domestic support for the war, as the region is heading into a potentially difficult winter and Republicans are threatening to cut aid if the retake Congress.

In a letter led by Representative Pramila Jayapal, the 30 Democrats call on Biden to pair the unprecedented economic and military support the U.S. is providing Ukraine with a ‘diplomatic push, redoubling efforts to seek arealistic framework for a ceasefire.’

It doesn’t seem clear that Jayapala’s comment today “that nothing in the letter advocatess for a change in that support” for what President Joe Biden has been doing is exactly clear or truthful.

What a mess. @RepJayapal and other left-wing Dems now withdraw their problematic Ukraine letter that was criticized when it was made public yesterday (but was, according to some who signed it, written months ago). https://t.co/tZrEM99vbH — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) October 25, 2022

