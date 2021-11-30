3 Students Killed, 6 People Injured in Michigan High School Shooting (VIDEO)

A horrific scene in Michigan as over one hundred 9-1-1 calls were received as a school shooting unfolded at Oxford High School in Michigan.

Multiple fatalities have been reported, 3 students are dead, and 6 other individuals have been wounded including a teacher. The 15-year-old shooter is in custody and is refusing to speak.

Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said at a news conference that he didn’t know what the assailant’s motives were for the attack at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Detroit.

Officers responded at around 12:55 p.m. to a flood of 911 calls about an active shooter at the school, McCabe said. Authorities arrested the suspect at the school and recovered a semi-automatic handgun and several clips.

“Deputies confronted him, he had the weapon on him, they took him into custody,” McCabe said, adding that suspect wasn’t hurt when he was taken into custody and he refused to say how he got the gun into the school.

Tim Throne, the superintendent of Oxford Community Schools, said he didn’t know yet know the victims’ names or whether their families had been contacted.

“I’m shocked. It’s devastating,” the shaken superintendent told reporters.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

