3 of 4 ESCAPED Mississippi Inmates Remain on the Run – Escapee Dylan Arrington Located

Mississippi is currently in a state of frenzy as a manhunt is underway for three out of the four men who made a daring escape from a jail near the state’s capital. Dylan Arrington, one of the escapees, was located after he was suspected of killing a man and stealing his truck. The situation was eventually resolved after he fired from within a home and injured a deputy two hours later.

The Raymond Detention Center, located approximately 15 miles west of downtown Jackson, reported the four men as missing after a routine headcount around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, staff discovered two breaches within the facility, one in a cell and another in the roof. Authorities believe that the group climbed onto the roof around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and left the property at different times.

The other three escapees are Casey Grayson, 24; Corey Harrison, 22; and Jerry Raynes, 51. Arrington, who is 22 years old, is suspected of shooting and killing a man in Jackson before stealing his red Dodge Ram 1500 truck and driving away.

Jackson Police Chief James E. Davis said that officers found the victim lying unresponsive in the roadway on Monday evening, and investigators determined that the victim had pulled over on the side of the road to help Arrington, who had wrecked a motorcycle that had been stolen moments earlier. Based on information gathered, investigators believe that Arrington shot the victim several times and then stole his truck.

One of the other escapees is believed to have escaped to Texas in a vehicle, according to the sheriff. A witness reported seeing a Hinds County Public Works vehicle crash through a gate around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. That vehicle was later found abandoned more than 400 miles away in Spring Valley Village, Texas.

Another truck was stolen near the detention center at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, and a witness described two unidentified men in the vehicle. Although investigators have not been able to confirm it, they believe that theft is connected to the escapees.

The stolen red Chevy Silverado was last seen Monday morning heading into Mississippi’s Rankin County, which is east of Jackson. Jones said, “We are actively and aggressively looking for these individuals, and we hope to have them back in custody soon.”

The sheriff’s office is conducting both an administrative and criminal investigation into the escape, and once captured, the men will face additional charges of escape and possibly auto theft in addition to those they were already facing. It is important for the public to remain vigilant and report any information regarding the whereabouts of the escapees to the authorities.

