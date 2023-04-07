3 ‘HERO’ Marines Intervene in Violent Attack at Chick-fil-A, SNAP Suspect’s Weapon in Half

Three United States Marines are being hailed as heroes after they prevented a potential stabbing attack at a Chick-fil-A location in Virginia last weekend, according to a report from police.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that two men attempted to steal another man’s phone Saturday at the fast-food outlet in North Stafford.

The Department of Public Information officer Ryan Wilbur said three Marines heard a struggle between three other males and explained how they intervened.

“On April 1st at approximately 1:41 p.m. Deputy E.E. Donkor responded to a disturbance at Chick-fil-a, located at 25 Dunn Drive,” he said. “Witnesses advised one male was approached by two others. The three got into a brief argument before a physical altercation ensued.”

Wilbur said one of the two males pulled a knife on the victim.

“Three nearby Marines quickly jumped into action and attempted to separate the parties,” Wilbur stated. “One of them broke the knife in half to prevent further harm, and the two suspects quickly fled.”

Sheriff David P. Decatur shared an image of the knife on his Facebook page.

The victim told police that his phone was stolen during the alleged incident.

A deputy in the area saw two males who matched the descriptions of the attackers. The pair, who were 14 and 17, were both arrested.

The victim’s stolen phone was also in their possession, it was returned to him by the deputy.

“Criminal complaints were filed for assault and battery, robbery, as well as, attempted felony wounding on the 17-year-old,” Wilbur said. “Criminal complaints were filed for assault and battery, as well as robbery on the 14-year-old.”

Both were sent to a juvenile corrections facility and given court dates.

The sheriff’s office issued a statement thanking the Marines for their actions.

“Thank you to the hero Marines who stepped up in order to protect the victim,” Wilbur said.

He concluded, “Without you, this altercation could have been a lot worse.”

