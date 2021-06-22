3 DEAD, INCLUDING POLICEMAN IN DENVER AREA SHOOTING

Three people are dead, including a police officer, in a shopping district in the Denver, Colorado suburb of Arvada on Monday afternoon, according to the Arvada Police Department.



This is the latest high-profile shooting in Colorado this year. Police responded to a suspicious incident in Arvada’s Olde Town Square just after noon, Ed Brady, the deputy chief of the Arvada Police Department, said at a news conference. “About 15 minutes later, a 911 call came in about shots fired,” Brady added.



By 1:30 p.m. police had received 911 calls about gunfire and an officer hit, police said at a press conference Monday night. A veteran police officer and a suspected gunman were killed in the shooting, according to Brady.



A “Samaritan,” believed to have been shot by the gunman, was taken to a hospital and later died, he said.

The names of the victims and the suspect have not been released. Circumstances of the shooting have not been released but they don’t believe anyone else was involved.



The shooting occurred in the city’s downtown district with shops, restaurants, breweries and other businesses. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is about seven miles northwest of downtown Denver.



Mayor Marc Williams said, “This is by far the saddest day for our police department.” By evening, a large police presence had lined for a procession, while some residents were lining the street where the procession would take place, holding flags.

