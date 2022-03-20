28 Shot, 1 Dead Outside of Car Show in Arkansas

Officials with the Arkansas State Police say that a deadly shooting outside of a car show in Dumas, Arkansas on Saturday was the largest mass shooting in state history.

During a news conference on Sunday, Colonel Bill Bryant said 28 people were shot by gunfire in a shooting outside the Hood-Nic car show.

Bryant identified the victim who dies in the shooting as 23-year-old Cameron Shaffer from Jacksonville.

He also stated that the other victims were injured and transported to various hospitals in the area, including Delta Regional, Jefferson Regional in Pine Bluff, Drew County Memorial, UAMS, and Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

Five or six of those shot were children according to reports from 11 year old to 19 months old. Five of the children have been released from the hospital.

One person believe to be connected to the shooting is currently in custody on unrelated charges. Investigators are still searching for suspects in the case, and investigators believe this shooting started with two individuals getting into a fight.

We send our thoughts and prayers to all of those involved in this tragic event in Arkansas.

