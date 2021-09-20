28 American Citizens Depart Kabul via Charter Flight, State Department Confirms

According to the State Department, almost 30 or more U.S. citizens have been flown out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan since the full withdrawal of U.S. troops.

“We can confirm that a Qatar Airways charter flight departed from Kabul yesterday with 28 U.S. citizens and 7 lawful permanent residents on board,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

“We are grateful to Qatari authorities, who continue to coordinate these flights with us. We will continue to help U.S. citizens and Afghans affiliated with the U.S. government to depart Afghanistan.”

State Department Spokesman Ned Price said that the evacuation succeeded because of the Taliban’s cooperation.

He also indicated that the United States will continue the engagement with the terrorist group to ensure “U.S. citizens and Afghans enjoy full freedom of movement.”

The evacuation was first mentioned by U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on Sept. 17.

“Grateful that more Americans were able to leave today on a Qatar Airways flight. We welcome this development,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

The Associated Press reported that more than 150 passengers were on the flight, citing an anonymous official. The news agency also said that more than 300 foreign nationals, U.S. green card holders, and Afghans with special visas have left Afghanistan in the past week.

