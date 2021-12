Three people are dead, and 23 wounded in citywide shootings across Chicago from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday according to officials.

Another deadly weekend in the Windy City.

Among the wounded was an 11-year-old boy when two people were shot Friday night inside an apartment in Jefferson Park. One person is in custody for the shooting.

You can read more from our friends at the Chicago Sun Times.

