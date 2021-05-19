224-Pound Russian Woman Reportedly Killed Husband by Suffocating Him with Her Buttocks

A Russian woman, weighing 224 pounds according to the report faces some heavy justice after sitting on her husband and strangling him to death with her massive buttocks during a boozed up dispute.

Tatyana O. allegedly refused to let Aidar go even as he “begged forgiveness,” East2West News reported.

Aidar’s daughter saw him pinned face down on the bed and ran to seek help from neighbors in the Russian city of Novokuznetsk, according to the Russian News Outlet, which cited evidence in the case.

A female neighbor who arrived reportedly decided that the couple were in the middle of what looked like a domestic dispute and left.

Tatyana says she merely wanted to calm her hubby down after the couple had been drinking.

Aidar died from “asphyxia from blocking the respiratory system” as his face was wedged into the mattress, as Tatyana sat on his neck “using her legs so he could not lift it,” a medical examination found.

The wife “strangled husband to death with her buttocks after drinking too much alcohol,” according to a local media report cited by East2West.

During a trial, Tatyana was convicted of causing death by negligence after a murder charge was dropped.

But the Investigative Committee has announced it is calling for a new murder charge against Tatyana, who had been angry “after drinking heavily.”

Well that was horrific to write, you can read more HERE.

