21-Year-Old TikTok Star Dies ‘Suddenly and Unexpectedly during ‘Early Morning Hours,’ Parents Say

A Canadian TikTok star Megha Thakur, 21, “suddenly and unexpectedly” died during the “early morning hours” of Nov. 24, Yahoo Life reported, citing a post from her parents on Thakur’s Instagram page.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on Nov. 24, 2022 in the early morning hours,” the post’s message read.

“Megha was a confident and independent young woman. She will be dearly missed. She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know of her passing. At this time, we request your blessings for Megha. Your thoughts and prayers will be with her in her onward journey

– Megha’s loving parents”

According to the Instagram post, Thakur’s funeral was held on November 29, 2022. The circumstances leading to her demise remain unknown but there have been reports circulating online about her reportedly passing away in a car accident.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



