21-Year-Old College Football Player in Arkansas Dies Suddenly After Collapsing

Another horrific story of yet another young athlete suddenly dying during a sporting event. This time a college football player in Arkansas.

A senior defensive lineman from Ouachita Baptist University (OBU) in Arkansas died suddenly on Sunday after collapsing according to the school’s announcement.

Senior defensive lineman Clark Yarbrough, 21, died on Sunday after a ‘sudden collapse.’

His cause of death is still unknown.

The Tigers have been a University in Arkansas since the late 1800’s, and are based in Arkadelphia since 1886. A small school deep in southern Arkansas with around 2,000 students.

“Today the Ouachita community mourns the loss of senior Clark Yarbrough, who died this morning following a sudden collapse,” OBU wrote on Twitter.

“Join us in praying for his family and friends. More information about campus gatherings following this tragedy will be released soon,” the post concluded.

Yarbrough has been a member of the Ouachita Tigers since 2019, per the team’s official website.

“All-Great American Conference Honorable Mention… Played in all 11 games… Finished the season with 27 tackles, 1.5 for loss, and one quarterback hurry… Had a season-high seven tackles and 0.5 for loss in the home win over Arkansas Tech,’ according to Ouachita’s website.

Yarbrough was from Rowlett, Texas, and was a member of a church at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Richardson, Texas. He worked in Brookshires Food & Pharmacy, according to a Facebook comment.

Many tributes have came in following his death.

“There are just some people in life that touch your heart in a way that is forever… this beautiful soul was my son’s best friend.. he was real, he was kind, he was sweet and he never allowed anyone around him to feel left out or not important. Are hearts are in shock and we are grieving for the Yarbrough Family. Today, I ask for prayers to be lifted up for our friends, during this difficult time. May our community who is so close be a support for Mattie and the boys! We love you Clark!! You will forever be in our hearts,” according to a Facebook post from Naomi Anderson.

“The NWOSU Football Staff, Team, and community have heavy hearts learning about the loss of Ouachita Baptist’s very own Clark Yarbrough due to sudden collapse. We are with you guys & send condolences to the friends and family members of Yarbrough,” Northwestern Oklahoma State Ranger Football wrote.

