Trump Widens National Lead Over Haley to 63 Points in Latest Morning Consult Poll

Following his victory in New Hampshire, a recent poll indicates that former President Donald Trump has significantly expanded his lead, now boasting a commanding 63-point advantage over former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley in the National Republican Primary.

The Morning Consult Poll, conducted among 1,297 potential Republican primary voters between January 22 and January 24, reveals that the former president enjoys the support of a whopping 81 percent of voters, while Haley trails far behind with only 18 percent.

This marks a notable four-point increase for Trump compared to his previous polling numbers, where he garnered 79 percent of likely GOP voters before the New Hampshire primary, leaving Haley with a mere 20 percent in the previous Morning Consult poll.

Haley currently finds herself in a one-on-one showdown with Trump, as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race and endorsed the former president last Sunday. Despite this setback, Haley remains determined to persist in the race for the GOP’s nomination.

Following her New Hampshire loss, Haley declared, “New Hampshire is first in the nation. It is not the last in the nation. This race is far from over!” She emphasized that the campaign’s plan had always been to continue forward, asserting, “The road is never going to stop here in New Hampshire.”

Haley argued, “Most Americans do not want a rematch between Biden and Trump.” She believes that the party willing to retire its 80-year-old candidate will emerge victorious in the upcoming election, and she is convinced that the Republicans should be the ones to claim that victory.

Additionally, a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll revealed that former President Trump holds a 40 to 34 percent lead over President Biden, with 35 percent of Americans identifying immigration as their top policy concern, according to a separate Harvard Harris poll. Meanwhile, 32 percent of respondents cited inflation as their primary concern.

