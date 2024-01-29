Snoop Dogg’s Remarkable Transformation: From Feud to Admiration for Donald Trump: ‘Nothing But Love and Respect’

Spread the love

Snoop Dogg has made a surprising about-face, expressing his newfound “love and respect” for Donald Trump in a recent interview, putting an end to their longstanding feud. Trump, who is once again running for office in the 2024 US election, seems to have won over the rapper.

In an interview with The Times on Sunday, Snoop stated, “Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me.” He specifically mentioned Trump’s pardon of Michael Harris, co-founder of Snoop’s first label, Death Row, who had been imprisoned for drug offenses. Snoop Dogg now holds Trump in high regard, saying, “So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.”

Before this change of heart, Snoop Dogg had been a vocal critic of Trump’s controversial viewpoints. In 2017, he stirred controversy by releasing a music video for “Lavender,” featuring BADBADNOTGOOD, in which he pointed a gun at a clown resembling Trump. The clown’s outfit concealed a red flag with the word “BANG” on it. Trump’s lawyer expressed shock at the video and demanded an apology, with Trump even suggesting Snoop should be arrested.

In the same year, Snoop released a song titled “Make America Crip Again,” a play on Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.” The song’s opening line proclaimed, “The president said he wants to make America great again. F*** that s***, we’re going to make America crip again.”

Snoop clarified his stance, stating, “Certain people feel like we should make America ‘great again,’ but that time they’re referring to always takes me back to separation and segregation, so I’d rather Make America Crip Again.” He emphasized that the reference was about young Black men in underserved areas organizing to support their communities in the face of societal neglect.

In 2018, Snoop posted a video of himself smoking a blunt outside the White House, boldly declaring, “F*** the president.”

