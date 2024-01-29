THE DC PATRIOT

    Donald Trump Jr: ‘You wouldn’t get in an Uber if it was driven by Joe Biden!’

    In one of the most hilarious moments in the campaign for 2024 so far, President Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. made a statement that will have many of us laughing for generations.

    Joe Biden says he may have a response to Iran soon.

    “Today, they announced Joe Biden may be taking action against Iran. ‘Oh Great’. You wouldn’t get in an Uber if it was driven by Joe Biden.”

    Absolutely hilarious and true. Checkout the hilarious speech from the Turning Point USA event Don Jr was speaking at below.

    WATCH:

