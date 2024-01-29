Donald Trump Jr: ‘You wouldn’t get in an Uber if it was driven by Joe Biden!’

Spread the love

In one of the most hilarious moments in the campaign for 2024 so far, President Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. made a statement that will have many of us laughing for generations.

Joe Biden says he may have a response to Iran soon.

“Today, they announced Joe Biden may be taking action against Iran. ‘Oh Great’. You wouldn’t get in an Uber if it was driven by Joe Biden.”

Absolutely hilarious and true. Checkout the hilarious speech from the Turning Point USA event Don Jr was speaking at below.

WATCH:

Nothing goes better on a Couch than a Pillow! Use promo code COUCH and Save Big!

You wouldn't get in an Uber if it was driven by Joe Biden! pic.twitter.com/vltwS978Nr — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 30, 2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...