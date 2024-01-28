Trump Surges Ahead of Biden with His Strongest Lead Yet

Spread the love

Former President Donald Trump continues to gain significant momentum as he faces a potential rematch with President Joe Biden in the upcoming November election. Recent polling data reveals that Trump is performing better against Biden than at any point during the last two presidential election cycles.

According to the RealClearPolitics (RCP) average, Trump is currently leading Biden by a substantial margin of 4.3 points. This represents Trump’s most significant lead over the current president in this election cycle. It is worth noting that in the previous two election cycles, Trump never managed to surpass Biden in the RCP average and only led Hillary Clinton during two separate periods in 2016, with a maximum margin of just 1.1 points.

Biden has not held a lead in the RCP average since early September, raising concerns among Democrats about his declining popularity and ability to maintain support within his own base.

Trump’s lead over Biden is supported by over 100 polls conducted for the 2024 election cycle, according to RCP’s survey compilation. This is a stark contrast to the 2020 cycle when Trump only led Biden in five polls throughout the entire campaign. Similarly, in the 2016 election, Trump outperformed Clinton in only 29 surveys.

Karoline Leavitt, the national spokeswoman for the Trump campaign, emphasized the Democrats’ growing concerns, stating, “The Democrats are scared as hell because President Trump is in the strongest position ever to beat Crooked Joe Biden in November.” Leavitt added that Trump’s base is expanding, and he is gaining support from independent voters.

A recent Messenger/Harris poll revealed Trump leading Biden with 48% to 41%, with 11% remaining undecided. This poll indicates a notable 3-point increase in support for the former president compared to an earlier survey conducted in January.

Crucially, in key battleground states such as Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, and North Carolina, Trump maintains a significant lead over Biden in the RCP averages. They are tied in Wisconsin, and Biden narrowly leads in Pennsylvania by 0.6 points.

Jon McHenry, a GOP polling analyst and vice president at North Star Opinion Research, explained, “I think former President Trump’s enduring lead at this point shows that he’s running against the weakest opponent he’s faced: Joe Biden with a record.” He pointed out that Biden’s approval rating is one of the lowest in a third year of a presidency, comparing it to Jimmy Carter’s low numbers before Reagan’s victory.

In the early primary contests, Trump secured decisive wins in the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary, garnering 51% and 54.3% support, respectively. Biden won the New Hampshire primary as a write-in candidate due to his decision not to participate in the state’s primary calendar.

While former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is competing in the Nevada state-run primary, Trump remains the dominant Republican candidate, with polls indicating his significant lead over Haley.

As the primary season progresses, Trump’s strong performance and popularity among Republican voters are becoming increasingly evident, setting the stage for a potentially fierce rematch with President Biden in the November election.

