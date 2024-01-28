Nikki Haley’s Trust in Jury Raises Questions: Is She a Soros Plant in E. Jean Carroll’s Dubious Case Against Trump?

Spread the love

Nikki Haley made an appearance on Meet the Press this Sunday, where she took the opportunity to criticize and distance herself from former President Trump, essentially turning her back on the 74 million voters who supported him.

It appears that Haley’s strategy involves bashing Trump on a liberal television platform in the hopes of winning over more Democratic voters in upcoming contests.

During the interview with Kristen Welker, Haley expressed unwavering trust in the New York City jury that awarded E. Jean Carroll an astonishing $83 million in a defamation lawsuit related to her rape allegations against Trump. What’s striking is that Carroll couldn’t recall essential details about the alleged incident, such as the date, month, or season it occurred.

Here’s some crucial background information about E. Jean Carroll that was largely disregarded by the judge, John LeFevre:

Carroll couldn’t provide specific details about when the alleged incident took place.

She had never disclosed the accusation to anyone, despite her public fixation on her own sexuality.

The dress she claimed to have worn during the incident didn’t exist at the time.

Her description of the Bergdorf Goodman dressing room was inaccurate, rendering her account implausible.

The lawsuit was financially supported by Reid Hoffman, a Democrat mega-donor with ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Democrats passed a law in 2022, known as The Adult Survivors Act, which facilitated her lawsuit.

Her accusation mirrors the plotline of a Law & Order episode, one of her “favorite shows.”

She also favored Trump’s show, The Apprentice.

Carroll has a history of falsely accusing men of rape, including Les Moonves.

In an interview with Anderson Cooper, she made controversial remarks about rape.

The legitimacy of the jury’s decision is questionable, and any individual who fails to grasp the prevalence of lawfare in today’s America is ill-suited for public office—unless, of course, they are running as a Democrat, which seems to be the direction Nikki Haley is heading. While she may be attempting to secure the Democratic vote, at some point, unless she possesses a voter manufacturing system like Joe Biden, she will need to appeal to a few Republican voters as well.

Transcript via Breitbart.

Nikki Haley: I’ve always said I trust the American people. They know how to make good decisions and So I think that they’re going to see this for what it is. They see that he’s completely distracted. They see that he’s going on these rans about how he’s the victim, and I think that’s exactly what we don’t need a strong leader to be. So you know, these court cases will keep happening one by one. We’ll keep seeing him in a courtroom and we’ll see him come out and do a press conference and that’s not what a president should be. That’s not what we want Russia to see. That’s not what we want China to see and not what we want Iran to see.”

Kristin Welker: “What’s unique about this case is the jury has ruled. They found him liable of sexual abuse. Do you not trust the jury and their findings, ambassador?”

Nikki Haley: “I absolutely trust the jury, and I think that they made their decision based on the evidence. I just don’t think that should take him off the ballot. I think American people will take him off the ballot.”

Are we tired of Nikky Haley yet America?

