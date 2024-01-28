New York Changed Laws to Allow E. Jean Carroll to Sue Trump – Carroll Admits She Helped Democrats Pass the Law So They Could Get Trump

Spread the love

As pointed out earlier by DC Draino, E. Jean Carroll’s legal crusade against Donald Trump wasn’t just funded by a Democrat activist billionaire; it was bolstered by changes in New York state laws, orchestrated to facilitate her attack on the former president just ahead of the 2024 election. George Conway, a well-known Trump critic, played a role in pushing her to make these outrageous claims against Trump.

E. Jean Carroll appeared on CNN with her attorney Roberta Kaplan, proudly discussing how the lawsuit was made possible after New York Democrats altered the laws, extending the statute of limitations for sexual assault cases in the state. This change allowed Carroll to sue Trump for an alleged rape dating back to the 1990s without specifying a precise date or year, conveniently paving the way for the case in New York City.

Governor Hochul signed this law into effect in May 2022, clearing the path for E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against President Trump.

Unable to secure a rape conviction against Trump, Carroll’s legal team pursued a “defamation” case based on comments he made during his presidency. This sets a concerning precedent for future presidents as the left continues its relentless assault on the First Amendment.

The civil lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll against Donald Trump is rooted in a new law in New York, and its impact on survivors may gain prominence following this week’s verdict against the former president. This law created a unique opportunity for adult sexual assault survivors in New York to file civil cases against their abusers or institutions that shielded them, regardless of the statute of limitations. However, this window of opportunity is set to expire in six months.

Advocacy groups are hopeful that the Carroll case might inspire more survivors to come forward. Tamika Payne, acting executive director of the New York State Coalition Against Sexual Assault, emphasized the importance of such retrospective windows for survivors to heal and gather the courage to engage with the legal system.

In the wake of the verdict, Alison Turkos, another survivor of sexual assault, took to social media, offering assistance to those in need of help finding a lawyer. Her efforts, along with others, aim to raise awareness about this law and provide guidance to survivors navigating the legal process.

The Trump jury in the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial recently rendered a verdict, awarding $7.1 million to $11 million in damages, along with an additional $65 million in punitive damages. Many view this outcome as a travesty of justice.

