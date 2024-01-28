Former Top FBI/Homeland Security Brass Send Letter to Congress and Senate on Urgency of Southern Border Crisis – Terror Threats

Spread the love

Amidst a constitutional crisis unfolding in the Lone Star State and mounting concerns nationwide over the impact of illegal immigration, a group of retired FBI leaders has issued a dire warning to Congress. They assert that President Joe Biden’s border policies have led to an “invasion” of military-aged foreign individuals, posing a severe threat to American security.

Ten former FBI executives, some of whom oversaw various aspects of the bureau’s operations, expressed their alarm in a letter addressed to House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer, and the chairs of the House and Senate committees responsible for intelligence and homeland security. Their concerns echo the sentiments of current FBI Director Christopher Wray and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who have both described the situation as a crisis.

The letter states, “In its modern history, the U.S. has never suffered an invasion of the homeland, and yet, one is unfolding now. Military-aged men from across the globe, many from countries or regions not friendly to the United States, are landing in waves on our soil by the thousands—not by splashing ashore from a ship or parachuting from a plane but rather by foot across a border that has been accurately advertised around the world as largely unprotected with ready access granted.”

The former FBI officials, with a combined experience of over 250 years in the bureau, emphasized that their intention was not driven by politics but by their experience in combating foreign threats. They believe the current border crisis represents one of the most dangerous challenges the nation has faced.

The letter goes on to highlight the unique danger posed by the current situation, stating, “The magnitude of the country’s border insecurity, however, poses much greater dangers…Any violation of the nation’s immigration laws increases risks, but the surge in numbers of single military-aged males descending upon American cities and towns is alarming and perilous.”

They also noted that these individuals come not only from regions linked to terrorism but also from China and Russia, as well as from hostile nations with aspirations to disrupt American infrastructure.

The timing of this letter is significant as it aligns with Texas’s efforts to address border security independently, as well as ongoing discussions in Congress regarding border security measures. Mark Morgan, a former FBI agent and head of U.S. border protection under Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, underscored the importance of this message, emphasizing that border security is inseparable from national security.

These retired FBI leaders aim to draw attention to the severity of the situation and urge swift action to protect the nation’s security.

