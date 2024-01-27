Statement from Congressman Brian Mast, National Chairman of Veterans For Trump

Spread the love

Having seen reports on a baseless attack ad against President Trump by VoteVets, a shill group funded by liberal elites, I felt compelled to point out this spot is as vile as it is absurd.

First and foremost, it cites a refuted claim debunked by senior officials who were in the room years ago. Recycling this fake news is made worse by exploiting the pain of family members of fallen soldiers.

Nothing goes better on a Couch than a Pillow! Use promo code COUCH and Save Big at MyPillow.com

Biden and globalists of both parties recklessly drag America’s sons and daughters into endless wars, then leave them vulnerable to attacks abroad and terrible treatment here at home. Biden’s failed retreat from Afghanistan led to chaos and a disastrous outcome for our troops, and his weakness among world leaders today makes us more vulnerable than at any time in our nation’s history.

As President, Donald Trump passed the largest reform of the Department of Veterans Affairs in a generation, including VA Accountability and VA Choice, and he fired 11,500 federal workers who failed to give our wounded warriors the quality and timely care they deserve.

President Trump secured record funding for mental health services, and he expanded access to tele-health and suicide prevention resources. During his first term, President Trump decreased veteran homelessness, increased educational benefits, and achieved record-low veteran unemployment.

As a veteran, a Member of Congress, and as the Chairman of Veterans for Trump Coalition, I know that with Donald Trump back in the White House our troops will be safer, our vets will be respected, and our world will be safer.

NEW Wanted for Making America Great Again Trump T-Shirt available at FaithNFreedoms.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...