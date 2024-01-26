OUTRAGE! New Restaurant in Jordan Named “October 7” in Celebration of Hamas Murdering Over 1,200 People Opens

Spread the love

A new restaurant in Jordan has been named “October 7,” seemingly commemorating the deadly attack by Palestinian terror group Hamas on October 7, 1994, in which over 1,200 people were killed. The shawarma joint is located in the Southern Mazar district, south of the city of Kerak near the Jordanian side of the Dead Sea. The video of the restaurant was posted on X by Dima Tahboub, a former member of the Jordanian parliament and a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist organization.

Tahboub has previously been criticized for praising a Jordanian soldier who carried out a massacre in 1997, killing seven Israeli schoolgirls. In the video, an unidentified man films the restaurant and its surroundings, then enters the eatery, where customers and staff wearing “October 7” robes greet him.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid demanded condemnation from Jordanian leaders, stating that the glorification of the massacre must stop and that the incitement and hatred against Israel breed terrorism and extremism. Israel’s Ynet news site reported that the owner of the restaurant claimed the name change was not political and was related to his daughter’s graduation from medical school in Algeria on October 7. However, the restaurant’s Facebook page suggests that the name change was a result of a suggestion made by a follower.

والله الكركية مالهم حل..، تم افتتاح مطعم 7 أكتوبر في المزار الجنوبي ✌🏼✌🏼✌🏼😁 pic.twitter.com/S0KF4G2E08 — DIMA TAHBOUB (@DTABOUB) January 24, 2024

In 1994, Jordan became the second Arab state to make peace with Israel after Egypt in 1979. Following the war against Hamas, thousands of protesters called for the rescinding of the peace treaty with Israel. Israel issued a warning against travel to Jordan and other Arab countries.

Two weeks into the war, Jordan recalled its ambassador to Israel and requested that Israel’s Foreign Ministry not send its ambassador back to Amman.

War erupted on October 7, 1994, when Hamas terrorists broke through the border with Gaza and killed over 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped 253 others. Israel responded with a massive offensive in the coastal enclave, aiming to release the remaining hostages and destroy Hamas’s infrastructure. Israel has vowed to eliminate the entire terror group.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry has claimed that Israeli strikes have killed over 25,000 people, but these figures cannot be independently verified and are believed to include both civilians and Hamas members killed in Gaza, including as a consequence of terror groups’ own rocket misfires. Israel says it has killed over 9,000 Hamas members, as well as over 1,000 killed in Israel in the aftermath of the October 7 invasion.

