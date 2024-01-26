Insane Liberal New York Judge Threatens to Arrest Trump Attorney in E. Jean Carroll Case as Former President Walks Out of Courtroom in Disgust

Spread the love

The following is from Collin Rugg on X/Twitter:

JUST IN: Donald Trump just got up and walked out of the courtroom as E. Jean Carroll’s attorney started making her closing argument.

The rogue judge also threatened to throw Trump lawyer Alina Habba in jail.

The walkout happened as Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan was trying to convince jurors that Trump needed to pay millions of dollars for ‘defaming’ Carroll. “We all have to follow the law. Donald Trump, however, acts as if these rules and laws just don’t apply to him,” Kaplan said.

Carroll is trying to gouge Trump of at least $10M.

The judge also threatened to throw Habba in jail. “You are on the verge of spending some time in the lockup.” Unreal.

