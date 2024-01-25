Trump Sets Record for Most Primary Votes in New Hampshire Primary History

Spread the love

In a historic win, former President Donald Trump secured a record-breaking number of votes in the New Hampshire presidential primary, further solidifying his popularity among voters.

Previously, the record was held by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who garnered 152,000 votes during the 2016 Democratic nomination race, as reported in Medium, citing records from the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office. It’s worth noting that despite Sanders’ achievement, he ultimately lost the nomination to Hillary Clinton, who, in turn, faced defeat in the 2016 presidential race against Trump.

As of Wednesday morning, The New York Times confirmed that Trump received an impressive 163,713 votes in New Hampshire on Tuesday, surpassing all previous contenders.

Before Trump’s remarkable victory, the top vote-getters in the New Hampshire primary included:

2000: John McCain with 115,490 votes

2008: Hillary Clinton with 112,404 votes

2016: Donald Trump with 100,406 votes

2012: Mitt Romney with 95,669 votes

Trump had already set the record for the highest number of votes for a Republican presidential candidate in New Hampshire, based on data from the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office:

2016: Donald Trump with 100,406 votes

2012: Mitt Romney with 95,669 votes

2008: John McCain with 88,713 votes

2004: George Bush with 53,962 votes

2000: John McCain with 115,490 votes

1996: Pat Buchanan with 56,874 votes

1992: George H. W. Bush with 92,271 votes

1988: George H. W. Bush with 59,290 votes

1984: Ronald Reagan with 65,033 votes

1980: Ronald Reagan with 72,886 votes

1976: Gerald Ford with 55,156 votes

1972: Richard Nixon with 79,239 votes

1968: Richard Nixon with 80,666 votes

1964: Henry Cabot Lodge with 33,007 votes

1960: Richard Nixon with 65,204 votes

1956: Dwight Eisenhower with 56,464 votes

1952: Dwight Eisenhower with 46,661 votes

This impressive accomplishment reaffirms Trump’s strong appeal and continues to shape the political landscape.

