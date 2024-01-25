Trump Sets Record for Most Primary Votes in New Hampshire Primary History
In a historic win, former President Donald Trump secured a record-breaking number of votes in the New Hampshire presidential primary, further solidifying his popularity among voters.
Previously, the record was held by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who garnered 152,000 votes during the 2016 Democratic nomination race, as reported in Medium, citing records from the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office. It’s worth noting that despite Sanders’ achievement, he ultimately lost the nomination to Hillary Clinton, who, in turn, faced defeat in the 2016 presidential race against Trump.
As of Wednesday morning, The New York Times confirmed that Trump received an impressive 163,713 votes in New Hampshire on Tuesday, surpassing all previous contenders.
Before Trump’s remarkable victory, the top vote-getters in the New Hampshire primary included:
- 2000: John McCain with 115,490 votes
- 2008: Hillary Clinton with 112,404 votes
- 2016: Donald Trump with 100,406 votes
- 2012: Mitt Romney with 95,669 votes
Trump had already set the record for the highest number of votes for a Republican presidential candidate in New Hampshire, based on data from the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office:
- 2016: Donald Trump with 100,406 votes
- 2012: Mitt Romney with 95,669 votes
- 2008: John McCain with 88,713 votes
- 2004: George Bush with 53,962 votes
- 2000: John McCain with 115,490 votes
- 1996: Pat Buchanan with 56,874 votes
- 1992: George H. W. Bush with 92,271 votes
- 1988: George H. W. Bush with 59,290 votes
- 1984: Ronald Reagan with 65,033 votes
- 1980: Ronald Reagan with 72,886 votes
- 1976: Gerald Ford with 55,156 votes
- 1972: Richard Nixon with 79,239 votes
- 1968: Richard Nixon with 80,666 votes
- 1964: Henry Cabot Lodge with 33,007 votes
- 1960: Richard Nixon with 65,204 votes
- 1956: Dwight Eisenhower with 56,464 votes
- 1952: Dwight Eisenhower with 46,661 votes
This impressive accomplishment reaffirms Trump’s strong appeal and continues to shape the political landscape.