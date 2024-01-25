Trump Declares Victory in Nevada Caucuses as Haley Opts to Not Partake

Spread the love

Former President Donald Trump is poised for a decisive victory in the upcoming Nevada caucuses next month, as his only remaining opponent, former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC), has chosen not to participate.

Following Trump’s triumph in the New Hampshire Republican primary and Haley’s commitment to continue her campaign, Trump took to Truth Social to highlight the forthcoming Nevada delegates. The New York Times pointed out that a 2021 law mandates Nevada to hold state-run presidential primaries, but the state GOP has opted for its own caucuses just two days later, with caucus results being the sole determinant for delegate allocation.

Unlike Haley, who is appearing on the state’s primary ballot, Trump will be actively involved in the February 8 caucuses, where all delegates are up for grabs. With former 2024 candidates like Vivek Ramaswamy and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) dropping out of the race and endorsing Trump, he now stands as the sole candidate competing for Nevada’s 26 delegates, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Notably, Haley omitted any mention of Nevada during her concession speech on Tuesday evening, focusing on the South Carolina primary scheduled for February 24 as the next significant contest.

Haley declared, “This race is far from over. There are dozens of states left to go, and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina,” following her acknowledgment of Tuesday as a “great night.” Trump, however, wasted no time in reminding Haley that she had already lost the state of Nevada.

In his victory remarks on national television, Trump accused Haley of making “bullshit” statements during her concession speech, a point previously noted by Breitbart News. He stated, “I find in life you can’t let people get away with bullshit. You can’t, you just can’t do that. And when I watched her — the fancy dress that probably wasn’t so fancy — … I said, ‘what’s she doing? We won,’ and she did the same thing last week.”

