    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Says State Will Use All Legal Resources to Stop Biden Administration from Keeping Illegals Pouring into America

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, regarded as America’s Attorney General by many Conservatives has vowed to use all his resources to stand up to the tyrannical Biden Regime who wishes to see Texas and America overthrown my illegal aliens.

    As you may know by now, the United States Supreme Court said that Texas could not use the Texas National Guard to protect its sovereign borders (also America’s borders) and ruled they had to stand down to the Border Patrol agents who have done nothing since the Biden Regime took over.

    Governor Greg Abbot, Attorney General Ken Paxton, and the majority of Texans have had enough.

    Paxton made the following statement on his X (formerly Twitter) account today.

    I stand shoulder-to-shoulder with @GovAbbott to defend Texas. As your Attorney General, I stand ready to bringing any legal means necessary to defend Texas. We will push back against this out of control Federal Government to defend our state sovereignty.

