Was Joe Biden Left Off the Primary Ballot in New Hampshire to Encourage Dems to Vote for Haley Against Trump?

Was Joe Biden left off the New Hampshire primary ballot intentioanlly to encourage and sway Democrat voters to vote for Nikki Haley in an effort to hurt former President Donald J. Trump?

The New Hampshire primary has long been a crucial battleground in American politics, a place where presidential candidates can rise or fall based on their performance. But in a shocking turn of events, former Vice President Joe Biden was intentionally left off the 2024 New Hampshire primary ballot. This unexpected development has sparked controversy and raised questions about the motivations behind such a decision.

A Curious Omission:

Joe Biden, the sitting President of the United States and leader of the Democratic Party, was conspicuously absent from the list of Democratic candidates competing in the New Hampshire primary. This unprecedented move has left political pundits and voters alike scratching their heads and speculating about the reasons behind this exclusion.

Nikki Haley’s Bid:

One explanation for this curious omission could be that the Democratic establishment sought to clear the path for former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, a prominent Republican candidate and a potential rival to Biden in the general election. Haley has garnered significant support within her party, and her campaign has been making strides in recent months.

With the sudden withdrawal of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from the GOP race just days before the New Hampshire primary, Haley became the sole major challenger to former President Donald Trump. This made her the establishments pick as a more viable contender for the Republican nomination. However, with Biden out of the Democratic primary picture, she could potentially secure a more comfortable victory in the early nominating state.

Here’s a Democrat voter saying that he voted for Nikki Haley in the primary, but will vote for Joe Biden in the General Election. This is unethical, and criminal at best.

SEE IT – THE GAME PLAN: New Hampshire man votes for Nikki Haley but says he plans to vote for Biden in November. His vote, he says, was against Trump. WATCH pic.twitter.com/2PLW8uZJvy — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) January 24, 2024

Unusual Circumstances:

This unprecedented omission of a sitting president from their own party’s primary ballot raises numerous questions about the Democratic Party’s strategy in the 2024 election. It is important to note that New Hampshire law requires the state to hold the first presidential primary, and historically, presidents have always appeared on their party’s ballot in this contest.

The Potential Impact:

Biden’s absence on the New Hampshire primary ballot could have helped former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley secure a significant victory. However, it is important to consider the potential consequences of this maneuver. It could lead to questions about the integrity of the primary process and undermine the democratic principles that underpin American elections.

The Democratic establishment may argue that they are trying to avoid splitting the party’s vote in the primary, allowing their candidate to focus on the general election. Still, it raises concerns about the party’s commitment to the principles of open and competitive primaries.

Conclusion:

The omission of Joe Biden from the New Hampshire primary ballot is a highly unusual and controversial decision that has left many puzzled. While it may offer advantages to Nikki Haley in her quest for the Republican nomination, it also raises questions about the Democratic Party’s commitment to transparent and open elections. As the 2024 election cycle unfolds, the impact of this unusual omission will undoubtedly be closely scrutinized by political observers and voters alike.

President Trump won big as far as primary’s go, in fact he was close to 55% of the vote in and had already been declared the winner at the time of the publication of this article. However it was yet another dirty trick from the Democrats and the RINO Establishment in order to yet again hurt Donald Trump. Pathetic, isn’t it?

