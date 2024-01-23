Trump Triumphs BIG in New Hampshire Primary, Despite Democrat Turnout for Haley (Video Inside)

Spread the love

In a resounding victory, Donald Trump has secured a decisive win in the New Hampshire Primary, leaving his competitors in the dust. Notably, thousands of Democrats crossed party lines to cast their votes for Nikki Haley, but even this effort couldn’t stop Trump’s dominance.

After the race was called in his favor, Trump addressed his supporters and didn’t hold back in his remarks about Nikki Haley. He couldn’t help but highlight the fact that he is polling far ahead of Haley in her home state of South Carolina. This outcome underscores Trump’s enduring popularity and the uphill battle Haley faces in challenging him for the Republican nomination.

The Hill Reported the following:

Former President Trump on Tuesday lambasted Nikki Haley after he defeated her in the New Hampshire primary, pressuring his lone major rival in the GOP nominating contest to suspend her campaign.

“I have to tell you it was very interesting because I said ‘Wow what a great victory,’ but then somebody ran up to the stage all dressed up nicely when it was at 7, but now I just walked up and it was at 14,” Trump said, mocking Haley for delivering remarks to supporters after the race was called in his favor.

“Let’s not have somebody take a victory when she had a very bad night. She had a very bad night,” Trump said.

Later, he added that he couldn’t let his former United Nations ambassador “get away with bulls–t.”

“But I felt I should do this, because I find in life you can’t let people get away with bullshit,” he said. “You can’t. And when I watched her in the fancy dress… I said what’s she doing? We won. And she did the same thing last week. “

Watch the whole speech below:

