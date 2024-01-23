MASSIVE Audio Leak: Arizona GOP Chair Attempted To Bribe Kari Lake Not To Run For Senate? (VIDEO INSIDE)

Spread the love

It appears that there’s been a revelation involving a political figure, with a surprising audio recording making its way onto social media today. Benny Johnson shared an audio clip on X, alleging that Arizona State GOP Chairman Jeff DeWit made an attempt to dissuade Kari Lake from entering the Senate race through questionable means.

From The Audio:

Male: This is this is back East. There are very powerful people gonna keep you out. They do what they’re willing to put their money where their mouth is, in a big way.

Male: But I’ll tell you what I can offer you. But I said she can do whatever she wants. So the Ask of me was… it’s kind of funny. So the ask I got today from “back east” was, is, is there any companies out there something that could just put her on the payroll and give her to keep around? What do you want to do? Whatever you need to do.

Lake: This is about defeating Trump and I think that’s a bad bad thing for our country. DeSantis is not America first. This is about the final death blow to Trump and I don’t think that’s good for our country.

