Is Joe Biden an Election Denier? Says GOP Governor Isn’t Real Governor in Virginia Speech (Video Inside)

At an event in Virginia where President Joe Biden was making the rounds to champion the murder of babies in the name of women’s rights, the unthinkable happened.

First off, let’s reset for a second shall we.

All we’ve heard from the Democrats is that “election deniers are a danger to our democracy.”

Yet here we are with President Joe Biden saying that Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia isn’t the real governor. In fact he lead with this.

“Hello, Virginia! And the real governor, Terry McAuliffe!”

So is Joe Biden now an election denier? Why is it the Democrats are ALWAYS doing what they accuse others of doing?

Check out the video below.

WATCH:

