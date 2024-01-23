Donald J. Trump WINS New Hampshire Primary – Dominates Haley

Spread the love

Even with the Democrats trick of leaving Joe Biden off the primary ballot to encourage Demorats to vote for Nikki Haley or Ron DeSantis (who dropped out prior to their plans) Donald J. Trump had yet another dominating victory in his road back to the White House.

Joe Biden was purposely left off the ballot by the Democrats to encourage lefties to vote for Nikki Haley in the primary..



It's absolutely absurd that people haven't figured this shit out yet.. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) January 24, 2024

Nothing goes better on a Couch than a Pillow! Use promo code COUCH and Save Big at MyPillow.com

Former President Trump securing victory in the New Hampshire GOP primary, a significant setback for his rival Nikki Haley and a major stride towards clinching the Republican nomination, as reported by Decision Desk HQ.

With just 27% of the votes in at the publication of this article, President Trump had a commanding lead with nearly 54% of the votes going to him.

This win in the Granite State holds special weight for Trump, given that Haley had dedicated substantial time and resources to the state’s campaign trail. She had even secured the endorsement of the popular Governor Chris Sununu (R). Earlier polling had hinted at a relatively close race, with Haley trailing Trump by single digits at one point.

President Trump’s Senior Advisor Jason Miller fired off this tweet celebrating the former President’s victory.

The former U.N. ambassador faced mounting pressure to perform strongly in New Hampshire, especially after finishing third in Iowa and with her primary opponent, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), exiting the race just days before the pivotal first-in-the-nation primary. DeSantis’s endorsement of Trump left Haley as the sole remaining major challenger to the former president.

However, recent polling had shown that Haley faced a steep uphill battle against Trump. A polling average of New Hampshire surveys from Decision Desk HQ and The Hill indicated Trump leading with 51 percent support compared to Haley’s 37 percent.

Trump received additional support from former rivals who rallied behind him. Just ahead of the Iowa GOP caucuses, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum (R) endorsed Trump. Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy also lent their endorsements before the Granite State primary. In contrast, Haley secured only a few endorsements from former candidates, including former Representative Will Hurd (R-Texas) and former RINO Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R).

With Trump’s victory in New Hampshire, questions arise about whether Haley will continue her primary challenge into her home state of South Carolina. Trump’s dominance within the party, combined with the challenging landscape of the upcoming early-voting nominating contests, presents a formidable obstacle for Haley.

Nevertheless, Haley’s campaign indicated its intention to compete in South Carolina before the New Hampshire primary, as it had reserved advertising slots in the Palmetto State to run beginning Thursday, according to AdImpact.

Philippians 4:13 Cross Necklace available at FaithNFreedoms.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...