Why Isn’t Joe Biden on the New Hampshire Primary Ballot? Why is he a Write in?

When Joe Biden last ran in the New Hampshire primary, it wasn’t a story of triumphant success but rather a tale of missed opportunities and quirky moments. Fast forward to 2024, and Biden’s name isn’t even on the ballot, signaling a significant shift in the political landscape.

In 2020, Biden was struggling to establish himself as the frontrunner, fresh from a lackluster performance in the Iowa caucuses. He needed New Hampshire voters to help him turn the tide and mount a comeback. Along the way, he sparred with critics, took jabs at a younger challenger, and even famously called a woman “a lying, dog-faced pony soldier” at a campaign event.

However, that campaign didn’t end as he had hoped. Instead of celebrating with his supporters, Biden skipped his own campaign party, headed to South Carolina, and finished a distant fifth in New Hampshire’s primary, performing worse than the former mayor of a mid-sized Midwestern city.

So, why isn’t Joe Biden on the 2024 New Hampshire primary ballot? It’s a situation that reflects a complex set of circumstances. Four years later, the President’s name won’t be featured on the primary ballot; he’s relegated to being a write-in option. This unusual move is driven by concerns within his own party that the incumbent could potentially lose to the likely Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, in the general election.

For an incumbent president facing questions about his age and political standing, this decision carries a certain risk. Steve Duprey, a former Republican National Committeeman from New Hampshire who supported Biden in the 2020 general election but is now backing former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in the GOP primary, remarked, “It just sets up an incumbent president for a potential embarrassment.”

To support Biden’s candidacy, determined New England Democrats are spearheading a write-in campaign against Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips and author Marianne Williamson, the two leading candidates whose names are actually on the New Hampshire Democratic primary ballot.

It’s important to note that Biden and the Democratic National Committee had initially attempted to change the primary calendar, advocating for South Carolina to host the first primary. However, New Hampshire resisted, maintaining its early voting status. This standoff ultimately led to Biden’s campaign distancing itself from the state’s primary.

Despite the DNC’s dismissal of the New Hampshire primary’s significance, there are those who see it as a critical opportunity to support the President’s candidacy. New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan expressed disappointment in the DNC’s decision, emphasizing the importance of democracy and the threat posed by Donald Trump.

Biden’s absence from the New Hampshire primary doesn’t impact his potential to become the Democratic presidential nominee in the fall’s general election. However, it underscores the potential risks and challenges he may face in his 2024 run. While he has previously defeated Trump, the specter of the former president’s return to power adds a unique dynamic to the race.

The 2024 New Hampshire primary presents a complex situation, and Biden’s campaign’s silence and the DNC’s indifference reflect the mixed feelings surrounding the contest. For Biden allies in the state, supporting the President through a write-in campaign is seen as critical, even as they navigate the contest’s complexities and uncertainties.

As the primary approaches, the outcome remains uncertain, but it’s clear that New Hampshire’s historical significance in the political landscape continues to shape the dynamics of the race.

