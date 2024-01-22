WATCH LIVE: All Star Cast Joins Trump in New Hampshire; Ramaswamy, Gaetz, Scott, Bergum, Lake, Don Jr, Eric and More

Spread the love

Former President Trump is gearing up for a powerful rally in Laconia, New Hampshire, tonight, and he’s bringing some notable names from the Republican Party with him. Sen. Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Gov. Doug Burgum, all former opponents turned endorsers, will join Trump on stage, sending a clear message that the GOP is united and ready to take on Joe Biden.

The rally is strategically timed, just hours before New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary, and recent polling shows Trump leading former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley by a substantial margin.

A Trump campaign official explained that the presence of these three VIP guests, who were once rivals but now stand as endorsers, is intended to showcase the party’s unity and readiness to confront Joe Biden in what is shaping up to be a crucial general election battle.

The GOP primary field recently narrowed down to Trump and Haley after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his presidential campaign. DeSantis, in a significant move, threw his full support behind Trump, endorsing him as the rightful candidate for the party.

Trump expressed his appreciation for DeSantis’ endorsement, emphasizing the importance of working together to defeat what he described as “the worst and most corrupt president in the history of our country,” Joe Biden. While there are no immediate plans, the Trump campaign has left the door open for DeSantis to join Trump on the campaign trail in the future.

DeSantis made it clear that Republican voters are eager to give Trump another chance, recognizing the challenges he faced during his presidency. He pointed out that Democrats continue to use legal tactics to attack Trump, further fueling the desire for a strong leader.

DeSantis also voiced his concerns about returning to the old Republican establishment, likening it to “warmed-over corporatism” that Nikki Haley represents. Trump, known for his catchy nicknames, confirmed that he is retiring the moniker “Ron DeSanctimonious” for good.

Watch it LIVE BELOW:

https://rumble.com/v48gf90-live-president-trump-to-deliver-remarks-in-laconia-new-hampshire-12224.htmlhttps://rumble.com/v48gf90-live-president-trump-to-deliver-remarks-in-laconia-new-hampshire-12224.html

