Social Media Platform Parler Says It’s Returning in Late February with Revamped Features and New Ownership

Spread the love

Dear Parler Community,

It is with immense excitement that we announce the triumphant return of Parler, your ultimate destination for open dialogue, free expression, and a diverse marketplace of ideas. Following a brief hiatus, Parler is back, and we are thrilled to usher in a new era of vibrant conversations, shared experiences, and strengthened connections.

1. New Ownership, New Vision:

Parler is now under the stewardship of PDS Partners, LLC, and our dedicated team. It’s crucial to note that this relaunch is a collective endeavor, emphasizing shared responsibility and a commitment to the Parler community.

Nothing goes better on a Couch than a Pillow! Use Promo Code COUCH and Save Big at MyPillow.com

2. A Commitment to Free Speech:

Our primary objective is to return Parler to its roots as a space where users from all walks of life can freely express themselves. Parler is not merely a platform; it’s a community that thrives on open dialogue and the unrestricted exchange of ideas.

3. Revitalized User Experience:

Prepare for a reinvigorated Parler experience. We are introducing exciting features, enhanced security measures, and a user-friendly environment that prioritizes your freedom of expression. Your interaction with Parler will now be smoother, more secure, and tailored to meet your needs.

4. Tech-Forward and Future-Ready:

Get the NEW Trump St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock T-Shirt in Green or Black at FaithNFreedoms.com

Parler is not just making a comeback; it’s evolving. Equipped with a hyper-scaled private cloud and cutting-edge technology, we are prepared to cater to millions of users globally. Our unwavering commitment to staying tech-forward ensures a seamless and secure platform for your conversations.

5. Inclusive Content and Diverse Perspectives:

Parler transcends any particular ideology or viewpoint. It is a platform where diverse thoughts and opinions converge. Anticipate a broad spectrum of topics, discussions, and a community that values the richness of different perspectives.

6. Your Voice Matters:

Parler is all about you, our incredible community. Share your thoughts, engage with others, and make your voice heard. We are here to facilitate meaningful conversations that transcend boundaries and embrace inclusivity.

7. Stay Connected and Spread the Word:

Connect with us on Parler and spread the word. Encourage your friends, family, and fellow enthusiasts to join the conversation. Together, we can make Parler the vibrant and dynamic community it was always meant to be.

8. Join Us In Late February:

We can’t wait to welcome you back and continue building a platform where everyone’s ideas have a place.

Thank you for being an integral part of the Parler community. Get ready for an exciting journey ahead.

Sincerely,

The Parler Team

Get the New Philippians 4:13 Cross Necklace at FaithNFreedoms.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...