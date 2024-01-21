THE DC PATRIOT

    WATCH! Nikki Haley Gets Absolutely ROASTED by Two Dudes Asking the Right Question and She Didn’t Even See it Coming

    Matt Couch Posted on
    In a video that should have these two guys being bought beers for decades, Nikki Haley was absolutely ROASTED at one of her own events. This might be why She and Ron DeSantis keep kicking out any Trump supporters at their events. They don’t like the truthful questions.

    Haley was talking to two local New Hampshire gents (We’d love to get their names and send them some free swag, so if you know their names, DM our own Matt Couch or David Pollack on X) who just happened to ask the right question, and she wasn’t ready.

    She says “Nice to see you” but what happened next, she had no clue it was coming.

    “Can I ask you just a tiny question. Do you think it’s responsible for politicians to spend like $100 million in Iowa on TV ads which go to mainly news stations that have lied to us for years when there are homeless veterans out there that could use that money, when you didn’t even come close to beating Trump, and you spent like $100 million in TV ad money.”

    Check out the response below, it’s epic!

    WATCH:

    Matt Couch
    Founder & Host of The America First Media Group. Conservative Truth Slinger! The Truth Hurts!
