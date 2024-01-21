Trump Delivers Strong Statement and Argument For His Vote In New Hampshire Saturday Night

Spread the love

Former President Donald Trump delivered a compelling and unwavering argument for his potential 2024 reelection campaign during a recent rally in New Hampshire. His speech resonated strongly with Granite State primary voters, setting the stage for next week’s first-in-the-nation GOP primary election.

President Trump used the opportunity to highlight key aspects of his Agenda47 policy platform, showcasing his firm stance on critical issues facing America. These included energy policy, immigration, foreign relations, the economy, and the perceived politicization of the justice system in the country.

Here are some of the standout points from the president’s policy message during the event:

Eliminate Joe Biden’s “insane electric vehicle mandate,” aiming to roll back what he sees as impractical regulations. End the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of peace on the international stage. Take control of and revamp Washington, D.C., with the intention of renovating and rebuilding the nation’s capital. Support and protect law enforcement, ensuring they have the necessary backing and resources. Terminate Joe Biden’s open border policies and reintroduce common-sense border solutions, prioritizing border security. Reduce job-killing regulations, promoting a more business-friendly environment. Establish an advanced missile defense shield, known as the “iron dome,” to enhance national security. Cut federal funding to schools promoting radical content on topics like transgenderism and Critical Race Theory, safeguarding children’s education. Oppose federal funding for schools with vaccine or mask mandates, advocating for individual choice. Protect women’s sports from intrusion by males, preserving the integrity of competitive athletics. Fully uphold the Second Amendment, defending the right to bear arms. Oppose the creation of a Central Bank Digital Currency, safeguarding financial independence. Ensure the security of American elections, advocating for measures such as same-day voting, paper ballots, and voter ID to protect the integrity of the electoral process. Promote American energy production with a “drill baby drill” approach, reducing dependence on foreign energy sources.

President Trump’s emphatic policy message resonated with his supporters, offering a clear vision for the future and addressing key issues that continue to shape the political landscape.

WATCH:

"This is the GREATEST MOVEMENT in the history of the United States." President Donald J. Trump speaks in Manchester, NH pic.twitter.com/o6DFfV7Gyn — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) January 21, 2024

