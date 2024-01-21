Trump Crushes Biden, Haley Loses to Biden in Latest Rasmussen Polls – Details Inside

Spread the love

It’s not even close in the latest Rasmussen Polling, President Trump easily beats Biden and Nikki Haley loses to him.

Trump – 49% Biden – 41%

Biden – 38% Haley – 36%

The following is from Rasmussen:

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that if the 2024 election was between Biden and Trump, 49% of Likely U.S. Voters would vote for Trump, while 41% would vote for Biden. Another eight percent (8%) would vote for some other candidate, but only two percent (2%) are undecided. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

An election between Biden and DeSantis would be a statistical dead heat, with 42% voting for DeSantis and 41% voting for Biden. Thirteen percent (13%) say they’d vote for some other candidate in a Biden-DeSantis matchup, while four percent (4%) are undecided.

In a Biden-Haley matchup, Biden would narrowly win, with 38% of the vote to 36% for Haley, while 21% of Likely Voters would choose some other candidate and six percent (6%) are undecided.

Rasmussen who took aim at the Haley supporters claiming they’d rigged the poll added the following.

Fact Check:



We did not describe Nikki Haley to voters as “BIRDBRAIN.”



We didn’t describe President Biden to voters as “Crooked Joe Biden.”



But the Trump, Haley, Biden results here are correct.

