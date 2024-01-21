Trump Campaign Issues Statement on DeSantis Suspending Campaign and Endorsement of DJT

Spread the love

The Trump Campaign has made an official statement on Florida Governor and Presidential Candidate Ron DeSantis leaving the race and endorsing Donald J Trump for President in 2024.

The Campaign made the following statement:

With only a few days left until President Donald J. Trump’s victory in New Hampshire, we are honored by the endorsement from Governor Ron DeSantis and so many other former presidential candidates. It is now time for all Republicans to rally behind President Trump to defeat Crooked Joe Biden and end his disastrous presidency.

Nikki Haley is the candidate of the globalists and Democrats who will do everything to stop the America First movement. From higher taxes, to decimating Social Security and Medicare, and to open borders, she represents the views of Democrats more than the views of Republicans.

It’s time to choose wisely.

