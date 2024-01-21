HILARIOUS! Jill Biden Gives Speech Below ‘Hunter High’ Sign – You Can’t Make This Up (VIDEO INSIDE)

Spread the love

First Lady Jill Biden faced online mockery after her appearance at a Utah high school known as “Hunter High” raised eyebrows and elicited comments from social media users, as reported by Fox News. During her visit, the First Lady intended to listen to the school’s choir perform and deliver a speech highlighting the significance of educators and education.

Numerous users on the social media platform X couldn’t help but notice the conspicuous “Hunter High” signage in the backdrop while she spoke. Some saw this as an opportunity to allude to her son Hunter Biden’s well-documented struggle with drug addiction.

Get the NEW Trump St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Gear at FaithNFreedoms.com

Around 30 students are greeting First Lady Jill Biden right now at Hunter High School. @KUTV2News pic.twitter.com/UUQudPxDDG — Amanda Gilbert (@AGilbertReports) January 16, 2024

Angela Morabito, a spokeswoman for the Defense of Freedom Institute, humorously remarked on social media, “Jill Biden trying to distract from her comments about Hunter’s drug abuse, and ending up under a giant banner reading ‘Hunter High,’ is straight out of a VEEP episode.”

Jill Biden trying to distract from her comments about Hunter’s drug abuse, and ending up under a giant banner reading “Hunter High,” is straight out of a VEEP episode pic.twitter.com/8yy1yHqfvm — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) January 17, 2024

Currently, House Republicans are spearheading an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, focusing on allegations of influence-peddling involving Hunter Biden.

Nothing goes better on a Couch than a Pillow! Visit MyPillow.com and Save Big with promo code COUCH

Representative Andy Biggs of Arizona chimed in on the irony of Jill Biden’s appearance at Hunter High, stating, “You can’t make this stuff up. Jill Biden speaking at a school named ‘Hunter High.’ Appropriately named!”

You can’t make this stuff up.



Jill Biden speaking at a school named “Hunter High.”



Appropriately named! pic.twitter.com/748ChAv5ny — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 19, 2024

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia also weighed in on the situation, cryptically saying, “We know Jill, we know.”

Get $90 off the Vesta Self-Powered Indoor Space Heater and Stove at PrepareWithMatt.com

Jill Biden herself expressed concern for her son Hunter’s well-being in a recent interview with MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski. She acknowledged the challenges Hunter has faced due to addiction and emphasized her love for her son and the impact it has had on her grandchildren.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...