HILARIOUS! Jill Biden Gives Speech Below ‘Hunter High’ Sign – You Can’t Make This Up (VIDEO INSIDE)
First Lady Jill Biden faced online mockery after her appearance at a Utah high school known as “Hunter High” raised eyebrows and elicited comments from social media users, as reported by Fox News. During her visit, the First Lady intended to listen to the school’s choir perform and deliver a speech highlighting the significance of educators and education.
Numerous users on the social media platform X couldn’t help but notice the conspicuous “Hunter High” signage in the backdrop while she spoke. Some saw this as an opportunity to allude to her son Hunter Biden’s well-documented struggle with drug addiction.
Angela Morabito, a spokeswoman for the Defense of Freedom Institute, humorously remarked on social media, “Jill Biden trying to distract from her comments about Hunter’s drug abuse, and ending up under a giant banner reading ‘Hunter High,’ is straight out of a VEEP episode.”
Currently, House Republicans are spearheading an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, focusing on allegations of influence-peddling involving Hunter Biden.
Representative Andy Biggs of Arizona chimed in on the irony of Jill Biden’s appearance at Hunter High, stating, “You can’t make this stuff up. Jill Biden speaking at a school named ‘Hunter High.’ Appropriately named!”
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia also weighed in on the situation, cryptically saying, “We know Jill, we know.”
Jill Biden herself expressed concern for her son Hunter’s well-being in a recent interview with MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski. She acknowledged the challenges Hunter has faced due to addiction and emphasized her love for her son and the impact it has had on her grandchildren.