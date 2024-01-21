THE DC PATRIOT

Real News from Real Men

    • News

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Suspends Presidential Campaign, Endorses Donald J. Trump for President (VIDEO INSIDE)

    Julio Cahn Posted on
    Spread the love

    In a move that many saw coming, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suspended his presidential campaign after coming in second place in Iowa last Monday.

    Nothing goes better on a Couch than a Pillow! Use promo code COUCH and Save Big at MyPillow.com

    Our own Matt Couch made the announcement that it was coming today with a time of around 5pm ET, it seems as soon as the cat was out of the bag, the DeSantis team announced it around 30 minutes after Couch’s tweet.

    DeSantis, who was polling at around 5% in New Hampshire, where Haley is at 34% and Trump at 52% decided enough was enough, and bowed out of the race on Sunday afternoon.

    DeSantis in his statement endorsed President Trump and said the American people have spoken loudly and they want Trump.

    A unifying speech as a brutal campaign between DeSantis camps and Trump camps got very personal at times.

    Watch the full statement below:

    WATCH:

    New 1776 We The People T-Shirt available at FaithNFreedoms.com

    Leave a Reply

    Julio Cahn
    Saving the Republic with one truth bomb at a time!
    View all posts

    You Might Also Like

    The DC Patriot

    We’re not your Momma’s news site, in fact we’re not politically correct at all. We bring you the news others are afraid to report on. Leave your feelings at the door.

    Never miss a beat!

    Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!