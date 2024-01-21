Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Suspends Presidential Campaign, Endorses Donald J. Trump for President (VIDEO INSIDE)

Spread the love

In a move that many saw coming, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suspended his presidential campaign after coming in second place in Iowa last Monday.

BREAKING: Ron DeSantis officially ends presidential campaign and endorses Donald J. Trump for President!



It's official! I told y'all it was coming today! — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) January 21, 2024

Our own Matt Couch made the announcement that it was coming today with a time of around 5pm ET, it seems as soon as the cat was out of the bag, the DeSantis team announced it around 30 minutes after Couch’s tweet.

BREAKING🚨: Sources confirm to me that Ron DeSantis will be ending his presidential campaign today at around 5pm ET… #Trump2024 — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) January 21, 2024

DeSantis, who was polling at around 5% in New Hampshire, where Haley is at 34% and Trump at 52% decided enough was enough, and bowed out of the race on Sunday afternoon.

DeSantis in his statement endorsed President Trump and said the American people have spoken loudly and they want Trump.

A unifying speech as a brutal campaign between DeSantis camps and Trump camps got very personal at times.

Watch the full statement below:

WATCH:

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”



– Winston Churchill pic.twitter.com/ECoR8YeiMm — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 21, 2024

