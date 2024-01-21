Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Suspends Presidential Campaign, Endorses Donald J. Trump for President (VIDEO INSIDE)
In a move that many saw coming, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suspended his presidential campaign after coming in second place in Iowa last Monday.
Our own Matt Couch made the announcement that it was coming today with a time of around 5pm ET, it seems as soon as the cat was out of the bag, the DeSantis team announced it around 30 minutes after Couch’s tweet.
DeSantis, who was polling at around 5% in New Hampshire, where Haley is at 34% and Trump at 52% decided enough was enough, and bowed out of the race on Sunday afternoon.
DeSantis in his statement endorsed President Trump and said the American people have spoken loudly and they want Trump.
A unifying speech as a brutal campaign between DeSantis camps and Trump camps got very personal at times.
Watch the full statement below:
WATCH: