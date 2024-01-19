WATCH! ABC’s The View Pushes to Quickly Spin VP Kamala Harris’ ‘Scared as Heck’ of Trump Remarks as ‘Brave’ [VIDEO INSIDE]

Spread the love

In a recent episode, the co-hosts of “The View” took the opportunity to dissect Vice President Kamala Harris’s statement that she was “scared as heck.” Rather than offering a balanced analysis, they resorted to fear-mongering and baseless claims about former President Trump, painting him as an existential threat to the nation and democracy.

Whoopi Goldberg, one of the co-hosts, criticized conservatives who questioned Harris’s attempt to spread fear about the prospect of a second Trump term. She dismissed them as “the snowflakiest people” and insinuated that they hadn’t been paying attention to Trump’s rhetoric and policies.

Joy Behar chimed in, explaining that Harris wasn’t personally scared but rather concerned for the country’s well-being if Trump were to return to office. Behar also suggested that Trump would target his perceived enemies.

Sunny Hostin joined the discussion, expressing her satisfaction that the “second most powerful person in the world” (referring to Harris) was advising people to be afraid. She made the dubious claim that being told to be very afraid was somehow a positive message.

The segment concluded with Goldberg attempting to portray Harris’s fear as a sign of bravery. She argued that being afraid can motivate people to create change and that there’s no shame in admitting fear.

In typical fashion, the left-leaning media seems to be providing cover for the Biden administration, glossing over Harris’s questionable statement. However, it’s worth noting that Harris’s apprehension may be rooted in the real possibility of Trump returning to the White House and challenging the current administration’s grip on power.

WATCH:

