    The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Friday 1/19/2024: ‘Umm…. Wrong..’

    Friday’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the talented Tom Stiglich over at Creators.com

    In this very well done cartoon, it shows the great Martin Luther King Jr standing with one of his famous sayings.

    “JUDGE a MAN NOT BY the COLOR of HIS SKIN, BUT BY the CONTENT of HIS CHARACTER.”

    To which we have a DEI diversity hire behind him with a disgusted look on her face saying “Umm… Wrong..”

    This sums up America to a “T” right now.

    Check it out below.

    Leave a Reply

